Twitter trolls Hardik Pandya for his radical makeover

New Delhi: Team India all-arounder Hardik Pandya always takes the centre stage whether on or off the field.

With wacky hairstyles and tattoos, Pandya is certainly on his way to becoming a style icon in the country.

On Saturday, Pandya took to Twitter to post a couple of pics to unveil his new look.

Don't be afraid of change... it's leading you to a new beginning! pic.twitter.com/2N4KNIXU94 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 11, 2017

Let your light shine. pic.twitter.com/Ys1eYInXPY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2017

Fans came in hordes to reply to the two posts and some made fun of Pandya's new look.

Male version of Lady Gaga — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) November 11, 2017

Joker Jesa Look Kyu Rkh Rha Bhai — N I S H A N T. (@NishantADHolic) November 11, 2017

Bro!!! Batting p bhi dhyan de lo thoda — Shahzad gori (@sgreatgori) November 10, 2017

What's that? — Muskan Sharma (@MuskanMm711643) November 10, 2017

bahi mere area ka gutter bhar gya hai agr askty ho to ajao #bhangi #swag — basit naeem (@basit_baba_) November 11, 2017

Abe chindi chor batting par focus kar... ye maathe par painting krane se kuch nahin hoga — Karan (@karanku100) November 11, 2017

Joker Jesa Look Kyu Rkh Rha Bhai — N I S H A N T. (@NishantADHolic) November 11, 2017

Na Bhai,bilkul Charlie Chaplin lage chhe..!! — Yogesh Rajput (@YogeshR88882157) November 11, 2017

Pandya, who was earlier included in the India squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, has been rested from the series owing to his "heavy workload", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media statement on Friday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests," the BCCI stated.

"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."

Virat Kohli will lead the 15-member team in the first two Tests with the opening Test slated to start on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.