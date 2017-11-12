हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Twitter trolls Hardik Pandya for his radical makeover

With wacky hairstyles and tattoos, Pandya is certainly on his way to becoming a style icon in the country. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 19:56 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India all-arounder Hardik Pandya always takes the centre stage whether on or off the field. 

On Saturday, Pandya took to Twitter to post a couple of pics to unveil his new look. 

Fans came in hordes to reply to the two posts and some made fun of Pandya's new look.

Pandya, who was earlier included in the India squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, has been rested from the series owing to his "heavy workload", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media statement on Friday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests," the BCCI stated.

"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."

Virat Kohli will lead the 15-member team in the first two Tests with the opening Test slated to start on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

