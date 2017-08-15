Twitterati infuriated over MSK Prasad's "will look for MS Dhoni's alternative" statement

New Delhi: After India's historic 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday, the ODI squad was announced for the five-match series and it once again saw the name of MS Dhoni on the list. However, Chief selector MSK Prasad clarified that the panel would look for alternatives if Dhoni fails to deliver, keeping 2019 World Cup in mind. And this very statement didn't seem to go well for Dhoni's fans on Twitter as they vented out their anger over Prasad on the social media site.

"You have been fair and I will be honest. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS. When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody. You will also see in times to come," Prasad said on Monday at Kandy.

Talking about the wicketkeeper-batsman's possibility in being part of the 2019 cricket World Cup plan, MSK said, "You never know. We don’t say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives."

The above statements angered Dhoni's fans on Twitter as they questioned Prasad's rationale behind this statement. Below are few of the tweets....

This man said that ms dhoni is no more automatic choice.....woowww see his career dusre ko bolne se pehle khud b dekhna chaiye msk prasad ko pic.twitter.com/41Ps8JaAny — Kulwinder Singh (@Kulwind18346591) August 15, 2017

MS Dhoni Is Not An Automatic Choice: MSK Prasad @BCCI ask him to do one stumping. As per his records he can't even enter cricket stadium — ChillnBaba (@crazyCancer_ian) August 15, 2017

Forced Dhoni to leave captaincy.. Now this idiot MSK Prasad will put pressure on Dhoni to retire from international cricket!! -_- pic.twitter.com/VC2luT2u81 — MSDian Shubham Dogra (@Shubham513) August 15, 2017

@BCCI a player who hv played 6 test match and 17 ODI ,MSK prasad deciding fate of players like Yuvraj,Raina and commenting on Dhoni ..WTH !! — mahesh kumar pandey (@mahisays) August 15, 2017

'If Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives'. Aah, MSK Prasad being really bold here. — Shubham (@SportyShubh) August 14, 2017

Its quite funny when a person like MSK Prasad comments abt Yuvraj's and Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket n their existence in future. — Aditya Namjoshi (@aditya_msd) August 14, 2017

'If #Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives' - MSK Prasad. Please you didn't last even for a year whilst rep #India — Mutu Srinivasan (@Mutu_Srinivasan) August 14, 2017

Who are you MSK Prasad to say that if @msdhoni not performs there are alternatives. You are only selector but Dhoni is Inspiration — Shanu Kumar (@ShanuKu17) August 14, 2017

@BCCI #Msk prasad u r no one to suggest dhoni will play or not in 2019 WC. He should be. because he is more capable player than others. — Rahul Ranjan (@RahulRanjann) August 14, 2017

Yuvraj Singh has however been rested for the Sri Lanka series with Prasad explaining it as a rotation policy that the selection panel is trying to follow keeping 2019 cricket World Cup in mind.