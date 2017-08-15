close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Twitterati infuriated over MSK Prasad's "will look for MS Dhoni's alternative" statement

 After India's historic 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday, the ODI squad was announced for the five-match series and it once again saw the name of MS Dhoni on the list

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 21:32
Twitterati infuriated over MSK Prasad&#039;s &quot;will look for MS Dhoni&#039;s alternative&quot; statement
PTI

New Delhi: After India's historic 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Monday, the ODI squad was announced for the five-match series and it once again saw the name of MS Dhoni on the list. However, Chief selector MSK Prasad clarified that the panel would look for alternatives if Dhoni fails to deliver, keeping 2019 World Cup in mind. And this very statement didn't seem to go well for Dhoni's fans on Twitter as they vented out their anger over Prasad on the social media site.

"You have been fair and I will be honest. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS. When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody. You will also see in times to come," Prasad said on Monday at Kandy.

READIf MS Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives, says chairman of selectors MSK Prasad

Talking about the wicketkeeper-batsman's possibility in being part of the 2019 cricket World Cup plan, MSK said, "You never know. We don’t say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives."

The above statements angered Dhoni's fans on Twitter as they questioned Prasad's rationale behind this statement. Below are few of the tweets....

Yuvraj Singh has however been rested for the Sri Lanka series with Prasad explaining it as a rotation policy that the selection panel is trying to follow keeping 2019 cricket World Cup in mind. 

TAGS

MSK PrasadMS DhoniIndia vs Sri Lanka2019 Cricket World Cupcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe a week ahead of WWE SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, B...

Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted for UEFA Player of the year
Football

Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo shortlist...

Independence Day is more special because it is also my father&#039;s birthday, says Virat Kohli
cricket

Independence Day is more special because it is also my fath...

If MS Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alternatives, says chairman of selectors MSK Prasad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

If MS Dhoni is not delivering, we will have to look at alte...

WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclosed issue
Other Sports

WWE legend Ric Flair recovering after surgery for undisclos...

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue
Football

UEFA Champions League, 1st play-off round: Hoffenheim vs Li...

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul achieve career-best rankings

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland
Other Sports

Indian men’s hockey team wins away series in Holland

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video