close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Two world records await MS Dhoni as he gets ready to play his 300th ODI

They may not be the most coveted records but one cannot deny that they cannot be ignored.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:02
Two world records await MS Dhoni as he gets ready to play his 300th ODI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni will be playing his 300th ODI as India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international of the five-match series in Colombo on Thursday. In what will be a special match for the Indian talisman, he can achieve two world records in his milestone match. They may not be the most coveted records but one cannot deny that they cannot be ignored.

Firstly, with 99 stumpings, Dhoni is joint first with Kumar Sangakkara. Eventually with one more stumping, he can become the first man to have a century of those against his name.

Secondly, he has 72 not out innings in ODI cricket. He is tied for the first spot with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas in that regard and one more not innings will get him at the top of the table all alone.

The Indian team too will be looking at this match in all seriousness considering that it has a chance to write its own legend.

It has won all the Test matches and the first three of the one-day internationals. With two more ODIs remaining, it will like another sweep just like the Test series. So a lot to look forward to, come Thursday.

TAGS

MS DhoniWorld RecordIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selection committee to resign
cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selectio...

Virender Sehwag backs Virat Kohli&#039;s aggressive captaincy, says sledging can be fun
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virender Sehwag backs Virat Kohli's aggressive captain...

MS Dhoni&#039;s landmark 300th ODI in focus as India look to test bench strength against Sri Lanka in Colombo
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni's landmark 300th ODI in focus as India look t...

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days
cricket

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days

Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh’s most memorable triumph
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh...

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over PSL spot-fixing scandal
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over P...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh&#039;s historic victory over Australia
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's hi...

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
Other Sports

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first ever Test triumph over Australia
cricket

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first eve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video