Two world records await MS Dhoni as he gets ready to play his 300th ODI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni will be playing his 300th ODI as India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international of the five-match series in Colombo on Thursday. In what will be a special match for the Indian talisman, he can achieve two world records in his milestone match. They may not be the most coveted records but one cannot deny that they cannot be ignored.

Firstly, with 99 stumpings, Dhoni is joint first with Kumar Sangakkara. Eventually with one more stumping, he can become the first man to have a century of those against his name.

Secondly, he has 72 not out innings in ODI cricket. He is tied for the first spot with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas in that regard and one more not innings will get him at the top of the table all alone.

The Indian team too will be looking at this match in all seriousness considering that it has a chance to write its own legend.

It has won all the Test matches and the first three of the one-day internationals. With two more ODIs remaining, it will like another sweep just like the Test series. So a lot to look forward to, come Thursday.