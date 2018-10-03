U19 Asia Cup 2018: India beat Afghanistan by 51 runs, to meet Bangladesh in semis

Clinical India U-19 team registered an easy 51-run win against defending champions Afghanistan in their U19 Asia Cup match on Tuesday in Savar, Bangladesh.

After opting to bat first, India were reduced to 76/4 but a steady 93-ball 92 by opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal kept India in the game. Yashasvi also shared a 62-run partnership with PrabhSimran Singh (17) for the fourth wicket and a 74-run fifth wicket stand with Ayush Badoni, who scored 65 runs off 66 balls.

Just when India looked on course to a competitive total, Afghan bowler Abid Mohammadi dismissed Jaiswal to bring Afghanistan back into the game. Afghanistan then cleaned up India, who lost five wickets for 19 runs, for a below-par 221 in with 27 balls to spare.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a solid start on the back of a 56-run partnership between openers Riaz Hussan (47) and Rahmanullah (37). Afghanistan, however, succumbed to India’s probing left-arm spin duo of Siddharth Desai (4/37) and Harsh Tyagi (3/40), who bundled Afghan out for 170.

India U19, with six points in three games, top Group A and will meet Bangladesh U19 in the semifinal on October 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Brief score:

India U19 won by 51 runs

Afghanistan U19: 170/10 in 45.4 overs (Riaz Hussan 47 (92), Rahmanullah 37 (30) / Siddharth Desai 4/37, Harsh Tyagi 3/40)

India U19: 221/10 in 45.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 92 (93), Ayush Badoni 65 (66) / Qais Ahmad 3/33)

