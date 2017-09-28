close
Umesh Yadav completes 100 ODI wickets in Bengaluru ODI

Umesh has not been a regular in the Indian ODI team, owing to his economy rate of almost six an over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 16:17
New Delhi: Umesh Yadav has completed 100 wickets in ODI cricket as he picked up two scalps in the fourth match of the series against Australia on Thursday.

The match is ongoing and at the time of filing this story, Australia were 242 for thee after 38.2 overs. Umesh meanwhile currently has figures of two for 42 in seven overs in the game.

Umesh has not been a regular in the Indian ODI team, owing to his economy rate of almost six an over. He has played 71 matches in seven years but has found himself more out than in as far as limited-overs cricket is concerned.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are picked ahead of Umesh in the ODI format. But with the series in the bag, India are rotating their bowlers and giving Umesh and Mohammed Shami a chance in the ODI game in Bengaluru.

