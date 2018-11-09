Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav rested for third T20I against West Indies

After registering a 2-0 win in the Twenty-20 International series against West Indies, Team India has decided to rest pacers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for the third T20I, to be played in Chennai on Saturday.

Releasing a statement in this regard, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “The Indian team management has decided to rest Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming third Paytm T20I against the Windies in Chennai.”

The BCCI further said that the decision to rest the bowling trio was taken so that they remain in the “best physical condition” ahead of India’s tour to Australia.

Siddarth Kaul, medium fast bowler from Punjab, has been roped in for the third T20I against West Indies.

This comes after India, powered by Rohit Sharma’s century, registered a 71-run win against West Indies in Lucknow T20I on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 111 off 61 balls powered India to a commanding 195 for two wickets, and he returned to marshal his bowlers who restricted Windies to 124-9 to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Having elected to field, West Indies initially managed to restrain Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, conceding only nine runs in the first four overs.

Rohit broke loose in the fifth over when he clobbered Oshane Thomas for the first of his seven sixes at the Ekana Stadium which debuted as an international venue with the match.

Dhawan made a brisk 43 but found himself playing second fiddle to the rampaging Rohit in their 123-run stand for the opening partnership.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.