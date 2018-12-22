Uncapped Dane Paterson replaces injured Vernon Philander for first Pakistan Test

Uncapped seamer Dane Paterson has been drafted into the South African squad as a replacement for injured Vernon Philander for the opening Test of the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan.

Philander, 33, sustained a hairline fracture on his right thumb, only after recently returning to action after rehabilitation for a recurring ankle injury.

Confirming Paterson's inclusion as a replacement for Philander, Cricket South Africa’s selection convener Linda Zondi said that the team management have been monitoring the seamer for quite some time now and that he has been performing consistently in domestic cricket.

“We have been looking at him for some time.He is a bowler who has performed on the domestic scene consistently for a long time and he will be our back-up for the first Test,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Zondi, as saying.

Paterson has appeared in a total of three ODIs and eight T20Is for South Africa. However, he is yet to get the Test cap.Though he was named in the South Africa Test squad as a cover against Bangladesh in 2017, the seamer didn't get the opportunity to play any match.

On a related note, South Africa are already missing the services of Lungi Ngidi due to a knee injury. The other pacers in the squad are Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn.



South Africa and Pakistan will head into the first Test on Boxing Day (December 26) at the SuperSport Park.