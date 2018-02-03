Under-19 final: Manjot Kalra Manjot takes centre stage as India beat Australia to win a record 4th World Cup

Manjot Kalra scored a famous ton as India dispatched Australia by eight wickets to win the 2018 Under-19 World Cup at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Saturday.

Needing 217 to win, Rahul Dravid's boys made light work of the target and comfortably won the game in 38.5 overs. Manjot led from the front with 101 not out off 102 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

He was nicely supported by captain Prithvi Shaw (29), Shubman Gill (31) and Marvik Desai (47*). Manjot shared 71-, 60- and 89-run stands with these three batsmen to take India over the line.

It was India's fourth World Cup trophy, which is a record in the history of the tournament.

After choosing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 216 in 47.2 overs. Their batsmen got good starts but couldn't really convert those into big runs. Jonathan Merlo, however, was the exception as he made a solid 76. If it wasn't for his innings, Australia's challenge would have been far weaker.

India's bowlers had a great day at the office with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel all taking two wickets each. Shivam Mavi chipped in with one wicket.

Man-of-the-Match Manjot was pleased as punch at the post-match presentation. "I enjoyed it a lot. The conditions were good. Not a difficult wicket, it was flat and good to bat on. It's been a great environment within the team and I've enjoyed that," he said.

Shaw was ecstatic too. "I really can't express what I'm feeling now. All credit to our support staff, they've really been supporting us for the last two years. And full credit to the guys as well," he said.

"Rahul sir is a legend. It was the final, a very crucial hundred from Manjot. Gill was batting really well. And the two pacers, Mavi and Kamlesh, who've been excellent throughout the tournament. Thanks for all the support from India. Great memories here. We're looking forward to going back."