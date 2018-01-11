Under-19 World Cup: Rahul Dravid lets himself go in birthday celebrations

Rahul Dravid is known for his reserved disposition but on Thursday the birthday boy appeared to have a good time with his charges in New Zealand, where India's Under-19 team presently is to participate in the 2018 World Cup.

In a picture posted by the BCCI on Twitter, the former India cricketer and current head coach of India's Under-19 team can be seen smiling surrounded by several young players.

And one can also see the birthday cake rubbed across his face, and that clearly suggests The Wall, who turned 45 on Thursday, let himself go in the spirit of the occasion.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council on Twitter, Dravid also urged fans to get behind the team. Watch him deliver the message here.

Ahead of the start of the #U19CWC, Rahul Dravid has a message for those supporting India at the @cricketworldcup.

One can just hope this camaraderie gets a great result when the team starts its campaign against Australia at Mount Maunganui on January 14 and beyond. India are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Birthday wishes also poured in from several former and current cricketers. Virender Sehwag paid tribute to his former team-mate in a manner only he can. Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to wish one of the greatest Indian batsmen of all time. Both Sehwag and Tendulkar shared photos with Dravid from their playing days.

Wall in Pic 1 may or may not shake or break.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2018

There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018

However, Harbhajan Singh was most unique in his tribute that featured a Bollywood song.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the Great Wall of India.. #RahulDravid what a player..a song from Bollywood I wanna dedicate to u is NA KOI HAI NA KOI THA.....CRICKET MAI TUMHARE JAISA.. Class apart outstanding batting skills and slip catcher

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the first Test against South Africa, meanwhile extolled Dravid for leading a simple and dignified life.