Under-19 World Cup: Rahul Dravid lets himself go in birthday celebrations

Rahul Dravid is known for his reserved disposition but on Thursday the birthday boy appeared to have a good time with his charges in New Zealand, where India's Under-19 team presently is to participate in the 2018 World Cup. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 11, 2018, 17:49 PM IST
In a picture posted by the BCCI on Twitter, the former India cricketer and current head coach of India's Under-19 team can be seen smiling surrounded by several young players.

And one can also see the birthday cake rubbed across his face, and that clearly suggests The Wall, who turned 45 on Thursday, let himself go in the spirit of the occasion.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council on Twitter, Dravid also urged fans to get behind the team. Watch him deliver the message here. 

 

One can just hope this camaraderie gets a great result when the team starts its campaign against Australia at Mount Maunganui on January 14 and beyond. India are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Birthday wishes also poured in from several former and current cricketers. Virender Sehwag paid tribute to his former team-mate in a manner only he can. Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to wish one of the greatest Indian batsmen of all time. Both Sehwag and Tendulkar shared photos with Dravid from their playing days.  

