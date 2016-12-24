VIDEO: India U-19 beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to lift Youth Asia Cup
Most of us missed Indian colts winning the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title yesterday in Colombo.
New Delhi: Most of us missed Indian colts winning the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title yesterday in Colombo.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, India Under-19s first posted a competitive 273 for eight in their 50 overs and then rode on its spinners fine bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka Under-19 to 239 in 48.4 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium.
Here's the video from the final match:
Brief Scores:
India Under-19s: 273 for eight in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 71, Shubman Gill 70; Nipun Ransika 3/50, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/53). Sri Lanka Under-19s: 239 all out in 48.4 overs (Reven Kelly 62, Kamindu Mendis 53; Abhishek Sharma 4/37, Rahul Chahar 3/22).
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend