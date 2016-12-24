close
VIDEO: India U-19 beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to lift Youth Asia Cup

Most of us missed Indian colts winning the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title yesterday in Colombo.

Saturday, December 24, 2016
VIDEO: India U-19 beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to lift Youth Asia Cup
New Delhi: Most of us missed Indian colts winning the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title yesterday in Colombo.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India Under-19s first posted a competitive 273 for eight in their 50 overs and then rode on its spinners fine bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka Under-19 to 239 in 48.4 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Here's the video from the final match:

Brief Scores:

India Under-19s: 273 for eight in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 71, Shubman Gill 70; Nipun Ransika 3/50, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/53). Sri Lanka Under-19s: 239 all out in 48.4 overs (Reven Kelly 62, Kamindu Mendis 53; Abhishek Sharma 4/37, Rahul Chahar 3/22).

