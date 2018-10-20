हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai win trophy after 12 years; Coach, players elated

Mumbai defeated Delhi by four wickets to win their third Vijay Hazare Trophy title at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88

Indian Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who was a member of the Mumbai side which emerged victorious in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Delhi on Saturday, credited the win to teamwork.

"There's no better joy than seeing the results of teamwork by winning a championship. Well done, boys!" tweeted Rahane.

Siddhesh Lad, a middle-order batsman who played a crucial role in the final, said that the players were keen to do well in white-ball cricket.

"I feel really good as we have won the trophy after 12 years. All of us were dedicated. We had not done well in white ball cricket and all who were playing since 3-4 years wanted to do well in this format," Lad told PTI from Bengaluru.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant said today's win was "the first step".

"This is the first step to success and there is a long way to go. International players being in the dressing room was a big help for the upcoming players and for the entire team. Everybody played their part to perfection," Samant, who was appointed as the coach for this season, said.

Mumbai defeated Delhi by four wickets to win their third Vijay Hazare Trophy title at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. They had last won the trophy in 2006-07 after prevailing over Rajasthan. 

