Virat Kohli and Co gear up for historic 9-0 sweep over Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Sitting comfortably on a comprehensive 8-0 margin of victory over Sri Lanka after Test and One-Day International series, Virat Kohli and Co. have their sights set on increasing the win margin to 9-0 with a victory in the sole T20 International today. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

It is presently the biggest margin of victory in the history of cricket, accumulating all results of respective formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). It's Australia who currently hold the record, having defeated Pakistan with the same margin in 2010. But Team India now stand a chance of equalling the record.

9-0 is the biggest margin for a clean sweep in all 3 formats in a series/tour (Aus v Pak in 2010).

India can also do this tomorrow.#SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 5, 2017

The visitors will look to continuing on their fine form in the shortest format of the game also. With hard-hitting batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, they would look to setting up a massive target against the opposition bowling.

Batsmen Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav and Lokesh Rahul will add depth to the India batting line-up.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was awarded the Man of the Series award in the ODIs for picking up 15 wickets in five matches, will once again be the key bowler whom Kohli will look up to for providing early breakthroughs alongside fellow pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

Spinnners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel along with medium pacer Pandya will be vital in the middle overs to put the brakes on the Sri Lankan batting.

For Sri Lanka, captain Upul Tharanga, who will lead his side for the first time in T20I since Angelo Mathews resigned in July, will hope to debut as skipper with a win. Sri Lanka will aim to restore some pride after losses in the ODI and Test series.

They have come under heavy criticism from their fans. Along side Tharanga, batsmen Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Seekkuge Prasanna and Dilshan Munaweera will be key to getting the hosts off to a flying start and keeping a check on the formidable Indian bowling.

Newly included in the T20I squad, leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, pacers Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya and medium pacer Suranga Lakmal will look to surprising the destructive Indian batting along with their spearhead bowler Lasith Malinga.

(With IANS inputs)