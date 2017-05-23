Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand for fast bowling coach from BCCI

New Delhi: Team India might have a fast bowling coach soon. Coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli shared their concern with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Sunday and it is being assumed that the BCCI has agreed to their demands, according to Hindustan Times.

When Ravi Shastri was replaced by Anil Kumble as the new coach of the Indian team last June, the BCCI did not name a replacement for Bharat Arun. The chief coach and the skipper have demanded for a new fast bowling coach because India now boasts of a solid bench strength of speedsters.

Indian pacers have been performing very well for quite some time now and it is high time that the craft gets enhanced further amongst the current crop including Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

Apart from demanding for a professional administrator to manage the team, the duo has also demanded a 150% pay hike for Grade A players.

It has also been suggested that there should be alterations in the designation and pay scale of batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

After a long IPL tournament, Team India is all set to play the ICC Champions Trophy in England. The defending champions will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on 4 June in Edgbaston.