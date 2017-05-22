Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand 150% hike for Grade A players; move may not favour MS Dhoni

New Delhi: In a proposed three-tier gradation payment system, put forth by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble to Committee of Administrators (CoA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — Test players will be earning the highest, followed by limited overs cricketers.

The idea, pitched forward in a joint session in Hyderabad by Kumble, with Kohli on Skype, detailed out the proposal which demanded a massive 150 per cent hike for the Grade A players, thus increasing the salary from INR 2 crore to INR 5 crore for one season. Sources close to the Times of India, mentioned that even Cheteshwar Pujara, who only features in Test matches, would be paid more owing to their gradation system. Speaking about Grade B and C players, well, they are paid INR 1 crore and INR 50 lakh respectively.

"Although Anil and Virat spoke separately, both stressed on the fact that performers in Test cricket should be kept in the highest bracket. Also there is someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who is not getting IPL contracts whereas someone like Pawan Negi, who doesn't even play Ranji Trophy gets Rs 8.5 crore for 45 days. That's something that needs to be worked out," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI.

Interestingly, this will put a huge impact on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has now restricted himself to just limited overs cricket. So whether Dhoni's experience would serve as an exception under the proposed plan is still a question to ponder about.

Apart from this, coach Anil Kumble also suggested a hike on his own salary by 30 per cent thus increasing it form present INR 6 crore to INR 8 crore. Along with this, the proposal of 50 per cent hike for the support staff, which includes the coach himself himself, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fielding coach R Sridhar, physio, trainer, video analyst, throwdown specialist (Raghavendra) — was also put forth. The board however clarified that players would be paid only 26 per of BCCI's total profit earned from home matches and ICC events.

BCCI office bearers, who were present at the presentation – CEO Rahul Johri, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary – would decide on the proposal and file a report on which COA will announce the final decision.

Surprisingly, the Indian skipper who now makes roughly around INR 4.8 crore, won't be much of a beneficiary of the gradation system. His salary will still lay lower in comparison to Aussie skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner who make around INR 7-10 crore.

"Ultimately, the money which Kohli makes can't go up by several folds. From Rs 4.8 crore, it can become Rs 5.5 to 6 crore maximum. Under the current system, it can't be changed. If the Indian cricketers are looking to make money like the Australian cricketers, they would have to forgo their individual contracts from where they make lot of money," a BCCI source informed TOI.