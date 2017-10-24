Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get married this December: Reports

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli and his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, are expected to get married this December - says a report in the The New Indian Express.

Speculation about their marriage has been rife ever since the news surfaced that Kohli has asked the BCCI for a break from cricket in December.

The couple recently grabbed headlines after appearing together in an advertisement of an ethnic apparel company.

Kohli is the brand ambassador for the clothing brand and is currently leading the Indian team in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

If Kohli goes ahead with his proposed break, he will miss the ODI and T20I leg and a Test of the series against Sri Lanka in December.