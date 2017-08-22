Virat Kohli averages a whopping 487 in Team India's successful ODI chases in 2017

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was at his sublime best when Team India chased down Sri Lanka's total of 216 runs in record time. While the Indian skipper has already made a reputation of him being called a master chaser, his average of 487 in successful chases ascertains a different level of superiority.

Kohli presently has a whopping average of 487 in successful chases in 2017, the most by any batsman in a calendar year by far. No one comes near him in the current year and even overall, the second-best spot belongs to AB de Villiers, who had averaged 330 in 2014.

The Indian captain has scored 122, 76*, 96*, 111*, and 82* in his successful chases so far, which means he has scored 365 runs in his last four successful-chase innings without being dismissed.

Here are some other stats based on Team India's performance in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka:

# India's nine-wicket triumph is their biggest vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in terms of wickets in ODIs -- their second biggest next only to the 10-wicket victory at Sharjah on April 8, 1984.

# India's victory with 127 balls remaining is the fourth biggest while chasing a total of 200 or more in ODIs -- the biggest being with 177 balls remaining by West Indies vs Canada at Centurion on February 23, 2009.

# Sri Lanka's nine-wicket loss is their joint-biggest in terms of wickets in ODIs at home. They had lost to Pakistan by a similar margin at Colombo (RPS) on 3-8-1994.

# Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India have won 23 and lost 7 out of 31 contested in ODIs (1 NR) -- winning % 76.66.

# Niroshan Dickwella (64 off 74 balls) has posted his first fifty vs India -- his fifth in ODIs.

# Dickwella's impressive runs' tally of 648 at an average of 46.28, including two centuries and four fifties, in 14 matches is the highest by a Sri Lankan player in ODIs this year.

# Axar Patel (3/34) has recorded his career-best bowling figures in ODIs, eclipsing the 3 for 39 vs South Africa at Indore on October 14, 2015.

# Shikhar Dhawan has got his first Man-of-the-Match award vs Sri Lanka -- his sixth in ODIs

# Dhawan enjoys splendid record vs Sri Lanka in ODIs -- his tally being 757 in ten matches at an average of 84.11, including three hundreds and four fifties. His average is the highest by any batsman in ODIs involving India and Sri Lanka (minimum ten innings).

# In the last six innings vs Sri Lanka in ODIs, Dhawan has posted six scores of 50-plus -- the sequence of scores being 94, 113, 79, 91, 125 & 132 not out.

# Dhawan took 71 balls to race to his 11th century -- the fastest century by him in ODIs, eclipsing the 73-ball century in the course of his 119 off 95 balls vs West Indies at Kanpur on November 27, 2013.

# Dhawan has posted eight centuries away from home out of eleven in ODIs.

# Dhawan has registered three centuries vs Sri Lanka in ODIs -- the highest tally by him against any nation.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first wicketkeeper to effect 20 stumpings in India-Sri Lanka ODIs.

# Rohit Sharma has totalled 285 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 14.25 in 22 ODIs in Sri Lanka. He could amass just 37 runs in his last ten innings in Sri Lanka -- the sequence being 4, 0, 11, 5, 5, 0, 0, 4, 4 & 4.

# As captain, Kohli is averaging 80.95 in ODIs -- his aggregate being 1619 in 28 innings, including six hundreds and nine fifties.

# In successful chases during the last one year, Kohli is averaging 726.00 -- the sequence of scores being 85 not out, 154 not out, 122, 76 not out, 96 not out, 111 not out and 82 not out -- his aggregate being 726 in seven innings.

# Dhawan and Kohli were involved in an unbroken stand of 197 -- India's highest for the second wicket vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, bettering the 188 between Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Colombo, RPS on February 5, 2009.

# The aforesaid stand is the highest by any second wicket pair in ODIs in Sri Lanka, outstripping the 188 between Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Colombo, RPS on February 5, 2009.

# Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for 77 runs -- their third worst collapse vs India -- the worst being 55 at Colombo (RPS) on July 28, 2001.

(With PTI inputs)