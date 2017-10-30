Virat Kohli back as No. 1 ODI batsman, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's 32nd ODI century on Sunday not only helped India win the series against New Zealand 2-1 but also perched him back on top of the ICC Rankings for batsmen in one-day international (ODI) cricket with career-high rating points of 889 - which helped him break the Indian record that previously stood in the name of Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar jointly at 887 points.

Kohli lost the top spot to South Africa's AB de Villiers, who is now No. 2 on the list with 872 points, ten days ago. Australia's vice-captain David Warner is No. 3 with 865 points.

The latest rankings update takes into account India’s home series against New Zealand, the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand, including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final ODI in Kanpur.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is up one place to 11th, while New Zealand batsman Tom Latham's good show in the series has seen him jump 15 places to a career-best 23rd.

The list for bowlers continues to be led by Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali while India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has reached a career-best third position after finishing with six wickets in the series against New Zealand.

India’s 2-1 win over New Zealand, however, was not enough for them to overtake South Africa, who continue to hold the top ranking in the ICC ODI Team Rankings at 121 points, ahead of India by two points.

(With Inputs from ICC Press Release)