Virat Kohli becomes first international captain to hit six double centuries in Tests

Indian skipper Virat Kohli just crossed another milestone. Just a day after becoming the first Indian captain to hit a hattrick of hundreds in a three-Test series, the legendary cricketer on Sunday became the first player to score six double centuries as captain.

The Indian skipper scored 200 off 238 balls on the second day of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka.

While it's a first as a captain, but Kohli now shares the record of most number (six) of double centuries for Indian in Test cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

The milestone was achieved on the second day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Kohli, playing in his 63rd Test, took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred as he continued to plunder the Sri Lankans in the morning session of the match at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

Incidentally, this is also Kohli's first ever Test hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla. His century off 110 balls and the half-century off 52 balls were his individual fastest landmarks in this format.

Kohli pulled pacer Suranga Lakmal and ran two to bring up his sixth double century in 238 balls, which included 20 boundaries.

He is also only the second Indian after Vinod Kambli to score back-to-back double hundreds. In 1993, the former left- handed batsman had scored 224 against England in Mumbai and 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Overall, Kohli is in the sixth place in the list of most double hundreds in a career, which is topped by Australian legend Don Bradman (12), followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (11), Lara (9), England's Wally Hammond (7) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (7).

