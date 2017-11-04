Virat Kohli becomes second highest run-getter in T20Is

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century, chasing New Zealand's 196 in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

His 18th T20 half-century and second against New Zealand came off 32 balls and was laced with six boundaries and one six. He ultimately ended on 65 as India lost the match by 40 runs.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli now becomes the 2nd highest run getter in T20Is pic.twitter.com/mOQfT8FBt8 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

In the process, Kohli surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan (1889) to become the second highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Brendon McCullum is the top T20I run-scorer with a tally of 2140.

Before the start of the opening match of India's three-match series against New Zealand, Kohli averaged 52.91 from 52 T20Is. He was unbeaten on 26 in the first T20I at Delhi and needed 12 runs to overtake the Sri Lankan on Saturday.

He also became the third batsman overall and first Indian to hit 200 fours in the shortest format of the game. Dilshan and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad are the other two.

He also completed 7000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the only Indian and the second fastest in the process.

He reached the milestone in 212 innings. He is behind Chris Gayle who completed the feat in just 192 innings.

Recently, during the ODI series against the Kiwis, Kohli had become the fastest batsman in the world to achieve 9,000 ODI runs.

He also became the second Indian after Sachin to have scored 2,000 plus international runs in back to back calendar years.