Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
Media reports stated that the couple are going to exchange rings on January 1, 2017.
New Delhi: On Thursday, a vibrant buzz started amongst the fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as several media reports stated of the couple's apparent engagement being scheduled to take place on January 1, 2017.
The duo are presently holidaying in Uttarakhand and many believed that a silent exchange of rings is going to take place between the Indian Test captain and the Bollywood actress.
Kohli however, took to twitter in order to reveal the truth!
" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2)
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016
" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple...," Kohli's tweet stated.
(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016
"Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)" the second tweet stated.
The couple was spotted at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) apprently to spend Christmas in Narendernagar (Tehri). Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat also tweeted about their arrival, wishing the duo best of holidaying.
Kohli was made the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by the state tourist department in April.
After scoring three double centuries in Tests this year, Virat will resume on-field action on January 15, 2017 when the India-England ODI series begins.
