Virat Kohli & Co is taking inspiration from Indian women's cricket team, says Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi: Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar congratulated the nation's women's team after they maintained their winning spree in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup and added on to the fact that Virat Kohli and his men are drawing inspiration from them.

Riding on a ravishing knock from opener Smriti Mandhana (90) and skipper Mithali Raj (71), the Women in Blue kicked-off their World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 35-run victory over host nation England.

Smriti once again displayed her batting prowess to notch up her maiden World Cup ton as India crumbled the World T20 champions West Indies by seven wickets. Spinner Ekta Bisht spun havoc as Mithali Raj and women made it three wins in a row when they thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring game by 95 runs at Derby on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate our Indian women's cricket team. They won back to back three matches. In the match against Pakistan they needed to defend just 169 runs. And they displayed a spectacular bowling performance. We are getting inspired from them fully. They had already won three matches, but the tournament is very long," Sanjay Bangar told ANI in an interview.

"I hope the tempo and the early momentum they have got will continue. Hopefully, the women's team could make up for Indian men’s Champions Trophy loss by winning the World Cup," he added.

The Indian men's team is currently touring West Indies for a five-match ODI series. After registering two comprehensive victories in the second and the third match, Virat Kohli and his men succumbed to an 11-run defeat in the fourth ODI at Antigua.

India will play their final ODI match on July 6 at Jamaica.