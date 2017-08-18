Virat Kohli continues to dominate ICC ODI rankings, no Indian bowler in top 10

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli continues to dominate the ICC One-Day International rankings. In the latest rankings released by the game's governing body on Friday, Kohli tops the list of batsmen with 873 points.

There is no other Indian batsman in top ten, but former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (12th), Shikhar Dhawan (13th) and vice- captain Rohit Sharma (14th) found themselves in top 15.

With the upcoming five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Indian batsmen, including Kohli who has a 12-point lead over second placed Aussie opener David Warner, will look to enhance their position.

In the bowlers' list, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13th) is the lone Indian in top 15.

In team ranking, India are at number three with 114 points. They will need to win the upcoming series at least by a 4-1 margin to retain that position.

Hosts Lanka are currently ranked eighth, and they need to win at least two matches against India to have a realistic chance of sealing a direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Lanka (88) are 10 points ahead of the West Indies. Two wins will help Lanka to 90 points, which will be more than enough to book a direct qualification spot.

Windies will take on Ireland, in an one-off ODI, before playing England in a five-match series. At best they can do it win all the matches, and hope for Lankan slip up.

The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30. The bottom four sides on in the ICC ranking will need to play a qualifying event, also featuring the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and top two sides from the ICC World Cricket League.

The top two teams from this event will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in England.