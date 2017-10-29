Virat Kohli fastest to 9000 ODI runs, first to get 2000 runs in 2017

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings, in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has broken AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

Virat Kohli 1425* runs in 2017 - the most runs by an ODI captain in a single calendar year!

Prev: Ricky Ponting 1424 runs in 2007#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

In 2013, Kohli became the fastest player to 5000 ODI runs, equalling West Indies' Viv Richards record, reaching the mark in 114 innings. That record is currently held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took just 101 innings.

Kohli recently overtook Australian Ricky Ponting's record of most centuries (30) in ODIs, as he got to his 31st ton against New Zealand in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli now has 2000 runs in 2017 across all international formats:

Tests: 449

ODIs: 1356*

T20Is: 195#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record, with 49 centuries in the format.

On Sunday, Kohli also became the first batsman to amass 2000 runs in international cricket in 2017.

Ahead of the Kanpur ODI, Kohli was on 1991 runs from 39 matches at 58.55.

Kohli completed the feat in his 40th game and beat the likes of South Africa's Hashim Amla (1988 runs) and England's Joe Root (1855 runs).