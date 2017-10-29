Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Virat Kohli fastest to 9000 ODI runs, first to get 2000 runs in 2017

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 16:44 PM IST
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings, in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday. 

The 28-year-old has broken AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

In 2013, Kohli became the fastest player to 5000 ODI runs, equalling West Indies' Viv Richards record, reaching the mark in 114 innings. That record is currently held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took just 101 innings.

Kohli recently overtook Australian Ricky Ponting's record of most centuries (30) in ODIs, as he got to his 31st ton against New Zealand in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record, with 49 centuries in the format.

On Sunday, Kohli also became the first batsman to amass 2000 runs in international cricket in 2017. 

Ahead of the Kanpur ODI, Kohli was on 1991 runs from 39 matches at 58.55.

Kohli completed the feat in his 40th game and beat the likes of South Africa's Hashim Amla (1988 runs) and England's Joe Root (1855 runs).

