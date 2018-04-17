Virat Kohli goes past Suresh Raina to become leading run-getter in IPL

Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL during the Mumbai-Bangalore match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangalore captain Kohli overtook Chennai's Suresh Raina (4,558 runs) when he reached 32. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who earlier scored 94 off 52 balls to help his team to 213/6, was the next batsman in the list with 4,345 runs, followed by Gautam Gambhir (4,210) and David Warner (4,014).

Talking about the match, Mumbai came into it after three successive defeats and when Umesh Yadav cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan off the first two ball of the match, another defeat stared the hosts in the face.

However, Rohit had other ideas in mind. He and Evin Lewis added a blistering 108 runs in 11 overs to completely negate Bangalore's early advantage. However, he didn't do the bulk of the scoring in that partnership having scored just 32.

But once West Indian Lewis departed for 65 off 42 balls, Rohit took centre stage and control of the innings. When Umesh returned for his third over, Rohit hit him for a six and a four off the first two balls to show him who was boss.

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard kept him good company as the Mumbai captain continued assaulting the Bangalore bowlers. He scored 24 in the 40-run stand with Krunal, 23 in the 30-run stand with Pollard and 15 in the 29-run partnership with Hardik Pandya.

Rohit eventually holed out to Chris Woakes at long-on in an attempt to hit Corey Anderon for another big shot having taken two fours and one six earlier in the over. Rohit took 52 balls to score 94 and hit 10 fours and five sixes.