By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 11:20
Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh Twitter convo is pure gold

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh share a excellent camaraderie, and their recent Twitter conversation proved just that.

Harbhajan, who presently is not a part of the Indian team, asked Kohli for a special gift which the Indian skipper didn't refuse at.

Kohli recently received a new speaker and posted a video demonstrated the speaker's water resistant ability. 

The Indian skipper's post read, "Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now.@MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires."

Here's how the Twitter conversation went:

The Trubanator might have asked just for fun but the skipper straight away obliged the veteran promised to send him one.

TAGS

Virat KohliHarbhajan SinghTwittercricket news

