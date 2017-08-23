Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh Twitter convo is pure gold

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh share a excellent camaraderie, and their recent Twitter conversation proved just that.

Harbhajan, who presently is not a part of the Indian team, asked Kohli for a special gift which the Indian skipper didn't refuse at.

Kohli recently received a new speaker and posted a video demonstrated the speaker's water resistant ability.

The Indian skipper's post read, "Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now.@MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires."

Here's how the Twitter conversation went:

Finally got my new wireless travel buddy! Pool sessions are going to be so much more fun now. @MuveAcoustics #Splash #SoundThatInspires pic.twitter.com/8Diov7qmhF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 21, 2017

Send me one https://t.co/zPhVuHuHwA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017

Bhajju Paa, Keep an eye on the daakiya! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2017

The Trubanator might have asked just for fun but the skipper straight away obliged the veteran promised to send him one.