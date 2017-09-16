Virat Kohli ko ami se ijazat nai mili! Pakistani fans waved poster at Gaddafi Stadium

New Delhi: International cricket returned to Pakistan after a gap of eight years and fans were thrilled at the prospect of global superstars visiting their country after such a long gap.

Some, however, wished Indians cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

The Team India skipper is definitely a crowd pleaser - be it in India or any other country in the world.

The cricketer is lauded for his exemplary style, aggressive cricket and unparalleled charm.

Interestingly, Virat has a huge fan following across the border as well.

In fact, a placard at the Gaddafi Stadium during one of the T20Is between Pakistan and World XI read: "Virat Kohli ko ami se ijazat nai mili (Kohli was not allowed to come to Pakistan by his mother).

Cricketers including Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree and Paul Collingwood received a warm reception in Pakistan. However, amidst all this the people in Pakistan missed Kohli and him being in action on the field.

Pakistan won the Independence Cup on Friday after beating World XI by 33 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Faf Du Plessis who won the toss asked Pakistan to bat first and riding on emphatic knocks from Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, hosts compiled a total of 183/4 in allotted 20 overs.

Later, the Pakistan bowlers ripped apart World XI’s top and middle order to reduce them to 67/5. Thisara Perera and David Miller did show some resistance to Pakistan bowlers but their efforts were never enough. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Pakistan’s win over World XI.