Virat Kohli leads Daniel Vettori's 'dream team', no place for MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, who has taken over 300 wickets, recently, put together his dream team.

Interestingly, he picked three Indian players.

The former Kiwi player revealed his dream cricket team in a video posted by Lord's Cricket Ground's Facebook account.

The selection criteria for those who were selecting their all-time XI includes that they have to choose players they have played with, against or have been widely influenced by their game.

The 38-year-old named Team India skipper Virat Kohli as the captain of his star-studded dream team.

Vettori's dream team also includes two-time World Cup winning skipper Ricky Ponting, but the former Kiwi player did not pick Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the Men in Blue to win top three ICC tournaments - ICC World Cup (2011), ICC World T20 (2007) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

However, the most shocking thing about his dream team is that all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee is the only Kiwi player in his dream team.

Daniel Vettori's dream team: Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist (WK), Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, Sir Richard Hadlee and Jacques Kallis (12th man).

Other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Vettori has also picked Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.