close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind with record 28th ODI ton against West Indies

Kohli (111*) and Dinesh Karthik (50*) stitched unbeaten 120-run stand for third wicket as India defeated West Indies by eight wickets to clinch series 3-1.

By Suyash Srivastava | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:36
Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind with record 28th ODI ton against West Indies

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who remains to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket, notched up his 28th ODI century as India decimated West Indies by eight wickets to seal the five-match series 3-1, at Kingston, Jamaica.

With his latest century, Kohli added yet another feather to his cap as he broke the record of former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the batsman with the highest number of centuries (18) while chasing.

While the Delhi batsman reached the milestone in 102 innings, Tendulkar had taken 232 innings to score 17 tons while chasing. Kohli (9), is also ahead of Tendulkar (8) in terms of the number of times a batsman remained not out during chases while scoring a ton.

Chasing a paltry 206-run target, India got off to poor start as Shikhar Dhawan (4) was sent packing in the first over itself by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been a revelation in the five-match series, then resurrected India's chase with a 79-run stand for second wicket before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 39.

That was the end of celebrations for the hosts as Kohli (111*) and Dinesh Karthik (50*) stitched unbeaten 120-run stand for third wicket which proved to be decisive.

Kohli scored at almost a run a ball, smashing 12 fours and two sixes for his 28th ODI century.

Kohli was named Player of the Match, while Rahane was adjudged Player of the Series.

“First and foremost the aim was to win the series, have a complete team performance,” Kohli said in an on-field interview.

“Special mention to Rahane, who has come back after a while and he was outstanding...

“Really pleased with the team effort in general. People are grabbing their opportunities.”

TAGS

Virat KohliSachin tendulkarKohli's 28th tonIndia vs West IndiesIndia's tour of West Indiescricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ramps up a six to finish innings in 5th ODI vs West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives MS Dhoni perfect birthday gift, ra...

On MS Dhoni&#039;s 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes former skipper with a special wish on Twitter
cricket

On MS Dhoni's 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes forme...

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of India&#039;s greatest captains
cricket

MS Dhoni turns 36: 15 facts you must know about one of Indi...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round charge at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal lead third-round...

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Flipkens to reach third round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber overcomes canny Kirsten Fl...

Other Sports

Formula One needs two races in China, says McLaren boss Zak...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video