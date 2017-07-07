Virat Kohli leaves batting idol Sachin Tendulkar behind with record 28th ODI ton against West Indies

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who remains to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket, notched up his 28th ODI century as India decimated West Indies by eight wickets to seal the five-match series 3-1, at Kingston, Jamaica.

With his latest century, Kohli added yet another feather to his cap as he broke the record of former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the batsman with the highest number of centuries (18) while chasing.

While the Delhi batsman reached the milestone in 102 innings, Tendulkar had taken 232 innings to score 17 tons while chasing. Kohli (9), is also ahead of Tendulkar (8) in terms of the number of times a batsman remained not out during chases while scoring a ton.

Chasing a paltry 206-run target, India got off to poor start as Shikhar Dhawan (4) was sent packing in the first over itself by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been a revelation in the five-match series, then resurrected India's chase with a 79-run stand for second wicket before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 39.

That was the end of celebrations for the hosts as Kohli (111*) and Dinesh Karthik (50*) stitched unbeaten 120-run stand for third wicket which proved to be decisive.

Kohli scored at almost a run a ball, smashing 12 fours and two sixes for his 28th ODI century.

Kohli was named Player of the Match, while Rahane was adjudged Player of the Series.

“First and foremost the aim was to win the series, have a complete team performance,” Kohli said in an on-field interview.

“Special mention to Rahane, who has come back after a while and he was outstanding...

“Really pleased with the team effort in general. People are grabbing their opportunities.”