Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni rested for T20 series against WI, squad for Australia announced

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and veteran cricketer MS Dhoni have been rested for T20 series against West Indies. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the team India squad for T20 Internationals against West Indies and Australia. BCCI also announced the squad for four Test matches against Australia. 

Meanwhile, Kedar Jadhav was on Monday included for the fourth and fifth ODI against West Indies. 

The announcement came after the second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie. BCCI had earlier announced the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final three ODIs against West Indies. Mohammed Shami was, however, rested for the remaining ODIs against the Windies. 

At present, India yet to play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies. 

India will face Australia for three ODIs, four Tests, and 3 T20Is. India's tour of Australia starts on November 21 and ends next year on January 18. 

Following is the team for three T20I match series against Windies: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

Below is the squad for T20I against Australia: 

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel

Following is the team for four Test matches against Australia: 

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

