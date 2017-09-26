Virat Kohli needs to rein his neck, David Llyod slams Virat Kohli for on-field aggression

New Delhi: The discussion isn't something new. Virat Kohli and his aggression was the most talked about issue when Australia had visited India and it has once again picked up high traffic when the team from Down Under returned for the limited-over series. And this time former English cricketer David Llyod stepped forth first to slam the India skipper for his aggressive nature.

In his column on Skysports.com, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote out of what he observed during the ongoing India-Australia ODI series. "Finally, I've been watching India vs Australia and I've detected that young Mr Kohli has a lot to say when a wicket falls," he inked.

"He seems to have a lot to say to the batsmen, I'm not sure I'm agreeing with all that. He likes a bit of camera work and he likes a word with the batsman who has just been dismissed. No, rein your neck in, lad, " Llyod added.

This was surely not the first time that the former had something to say about the 28-year-old. Prior to the Border-Gavaskar series back in February, Virat had mentioned in a presser that some of the Australian cricketers were indeed his "good friends". But as the series unfolded, things changed and the same had remarked post the Dharamsala Test, "I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong,” he said. “The thing I said before the first Test (about being friends), I have certainly been proven wrong, and you won’t hear me say that ever again."

Unhappy with the remark, Llyod had tweeted, "This lad certainly has a lot to say ...maybe should sit and LISTEN to S Tendulkar."

But things will certainly won't cease. Discussion on Virat's aggressive on-field nature will continue to be talked about – some praising, some criticising and few comparisons.

As for the series, Team India is in complete control of the ODI series with victories in Chennai, Kolkata and then Indore. With a splendid 3-0 lead in the series against Australia, the Men in Blue are the first Indian side to have claimed both the No.1 spot in Tests and in ODIs on the ICC rankings, simultaneously.