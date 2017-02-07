Virat Kohli posts cryptic tweets, set to reveal a big news to his fans

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is a pretty active celebrity on Twitter and often comes up with different ways to engage his fans. Earlier, he had posted a video about his journey from childhood to stardom in cricket and now he has gotten his fans curious with a couple of cryptic tweets

Here's his first tweet:-

When you've got something to tell the world. But you can't yet. #Forever pic.twitter.com/bkzUaZ1mG6 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2017

Kohli didn't really reveal what the big news is but the fans are hoping it is with regards to his lady love Anushka Sharma.

The first tweet had come on Monday, while the second one came today.

What can be understood is that the Indian captain is set to reveal something big.

Any idea what is it?