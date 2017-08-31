Virat Kohli presents MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark his 300th ODI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli presented MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark the latter’s 300th ODI in Colombo on Thursday. This was ahead of the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. Dhoni is also on the verge of a couple of special feats playing his milestone match. The BCCI took to Twitter to post the picture of the presentation.

He is just one short of a 100 stumpings. With 99 stumpings, he is currently tied with Kumar Sangakkara for the first spot. He also shares the first spot with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas for the maximum number of not outs. Currently on 72, one more unbeaten innings will give Dhoni the rare achievement of being the most not out batsman in the history of ODI cricket!

At the time of filing this story, India were in a comfortable position in the Colombo ODI. After winning the toss and electing to bat, India were 126 for 1 after 16 overs. The charge is lead by Kohli who is batting on 76 of a mere 52 balls.

India are currently unbeaten on the tour and have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. They had earlier swept the three-match Test series 3-0.