close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli presents MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark his 300th ODI

Dhoni is on the verge of a couple of special feats playing his milestone match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 17:04
Virat Kohli presents MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark his 300th ODI
Twitter/ BCCI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli presented MS Dhoni a platinum bat to mark the latter’s 300th ODI in Colombo on Thursday. This was ahead of the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka. Dhoni is also on the verge of a couple of special feats playing his milestone match. The BCCI took to Twitter to post the picture of the presentation.

He is just one short of a 100 stumpings. With 99 stumpings, he is currently tied with Kumar Sangakkara for the first spot. He also shares the first spot with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas for the maximum number of not outs. Currently on 72, one more unbeaten innings will give Dhoni the rare achievement of being the most not out batsman in the history of ODI cricket!

At the time of filing this story, India were in a comfortable position in the Colombo ODI. After winning the toss and electing to bat, India were 126 for 1 after 16 overs. The charge is lead by Kohli who is batting on 76 of a mere 52 balls.

India are currently unbeaten on the tour and have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. They had earlier swept the three-match Test series 3-0.

TAGS

MS DhoniVirat Kohliplatinum bat

From Zee News

Virat Kohli leapfrogs Faf du Plessis to become the leading ODI run-scorer in 2017
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs Faf du Plessis to become the leading...

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers - France vs. Netherlands, Uruguay vs. Argentina: Live telecast in IST and streaming
Other Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers - France vs. Netherlands, Ur...

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni a...

Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world records held by him
cricket

Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world...

Milestone-man MS Dhoni practices power-hitting ahead of 300th ODI – Watch
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Milestone-man MS Dhoni practices power-hitting ahead of 300...

Live India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Mathews gets two in two, Rohit &amp; Pandya depart
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Live India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Mathews gets two...

ICC Test Rankings: David Warner returns to Top 10, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope gain big
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: David Warner returns to Top 10, Kraigg B...

Transfer Deadline Day: 5 key signings likely to be completed in European football
Football

Transfer Deadline Day: 5 key signings likely to be complete...

Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot: Virender Sehwag
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video