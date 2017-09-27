Virat Kohli’s band looks to become first Indian team to win 10 consecutive ODIs

New Delhi: When the Indian cricket team takes field in Bangalore on Thursday, it will look to have a special feat against its name. Virat Kohli’s band will look to become the first Indian team to win 10 consecutive ODIs.

India’s current streak of nine consecutive ODI wins started with a victory in West Indies, then continued with five wins in Sri Lanka and now three victories in the ongoing series versus Australia are a part of the chain.

India and Australia will have a contrasting mindset as they lock horns in the fourth ODI. While India will be looking to set their own history, Australia will be desperate to get out of the rut they have put themselves in.

No Australian team has lost seven ODIs in a row before and Steve Smith’s team will have the forgettable honour if it goes down to India on Thursday.

Also, if that happens, then the loss in the match will be its 12th consecutive in overseas games. Its streak of 11 consecutive ODIs dates back to losing games in South Africa (five), New Zealand (two), England (one) and of course India (three).

The daggers are already out for the Australian team and it will be desperate to avoid the inglorious feat.