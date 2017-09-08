Virat Kohli, Sanjiv Goenka join hands to launch sport scholarships

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has joined hands with RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group to launch a scholarship programe for individuals who have undertaken exceptional initiatives to promote sports at the grassroot level.

Kohli, who has achieved probably everything in life thanks to his association, said that he is ready to give back to the society. The Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF) has pledged a minimum of Rs. 2 crore to be utilised every year on the beneficiaries of the scholarships.

"India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The days of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is just right to introduce an institution that will recognise and reward our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those who are expected to do the country proud in the years to come," Kohli said at the launch of the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours.

The shortlisted athletes/initiatives will be tracked through the year and their progress monitored. National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will be heading the jury.

It's reported that apart from a high-profile jury, which will have top athletes of yesteryear, fans and sports journalists will also have a say in who gets the schorlarship.

"Initially, we are investing Rs 2 crore but the amount can go up depending upon the performance of the athletes. I wouldn't have been anything without cricket. It has made me what I am today and if I can touch people's lives, it will be a great thing," Kohli added.

The 28-year-old led India to an historic 9-0 tour whitewash of Sri Lanka, beating the Lions in all three formats of the game.

Continuing his brilliant form with the bat, Kohli hit three hundreds in the tour, an unbeaten 103 in the first Test at Galle, then two back-to-back tons in the fourth and fifth ODIs.

In the process, he overtook Aussie legend Ricky Ponting as the second most century maker in the ODIs, with 30 tons. Sachin Tendulkas has 49 hundreds.

The 28-year-old also played a blistering knock 82 runs in the lone T20I match to culminate the series.

(With PTI inputs)