Virat Kohli says working with Ravi Shastri will be effortless

New Delhi: The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was present to address the media along with new head coach Ravi Shastri prior to the team’s departure for the tour of Sri Lanka. Indian will play three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I in Sri Lanka.

It has been a long saga as far as the appointment of the head coach is concerned. Finally the captain got his wish granted and Shastri came back to the helm after being the director of the team from 2014 to 2016.

It is also visible when Kohli and Shastri are on one platform that there is certain camaraderie and chemistry they share, as was evident in this press conference, on Wednesday which was telecast by news channels across the country.

Kohli was quoted to be saying by PTI, “We have worked together in the last three years. I don’t think I need to understand anything else. We have worked before, we know what’s expected and what’s on the plate. I don’t think it will require any effort.”

He further said, “I don’t think there is any added pressure. As a team we aspire to achieve. Everyone has faced hard times. I don’t take any added pressure. I continue to take responsibility till the time I am captain. You just need to take care of your mindset.”

He also added, “Understanding and communication apply on everything. It applies to any relationship and not just cricket. Everyone has gone through relationships somewhere in life, same rules apply.”