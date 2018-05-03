Virat Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has signed a one month deal to represent Surrey in June, the English county championship side announced on Thursday.

Kohli's participation in county cricket means he will be unavailable for India as they take on Afghanistan in a Test match in June in Bengaluru.

"It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can`t wait to get to the Kia Oval," Kohli told the club`s website https://reut.rs/2rkLs1B.

Surrey`s director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June.

"Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him."

Kohli is fourth Indian Test player in county cricket this year with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara currently at Yorkshire and fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron playing for Sussex and Leicestershire, respectively.

India begin their tour of England in July with three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals. They then take on the hosts in a five-Test series starting in August.