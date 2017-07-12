Virat Kohli spotted holidaying in New York with Anushka Sharma – See PIC

New Delhi: Away from the hustle and bustle of the coach selection process for the Indian cricket team, skipper Virat Kohli has been spending quality time with girlfriend Anushka Sharma in the United States.

Kohli, who recently led the team to a 3-1 series win over West Indies, has been holidaying in New York ahead of the tour to Sri Lanka.

The flamboyant Delhi batsman was spotted doing shopping with Anushka.

[ Better Quality Pics ] @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma at 5th Avenue E57 near Apple Store in New York city today. #Virushka - Clicked by a fan pic.twitter.com/Tgqz4zPAFU — Virushka FC (@VirushkaWorld) July 12, 2017

Kohli will now leave for Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, five ODIs and a T20 international.