Virat Kohli takes 100 ODIs less than Sachin Tendulkar to score 30 tons

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli scored his 30th ODI century on Sunday as the visitors humiliated hosts Sri Lanka and won the series 5-0.

With the ton in Colombo, Kohli got one step closer to a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The 28-yearold's 30th ton took him level with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting for the second most number of centuries scored in ODIs, Tendulkar leads the charts with 49.

So far, Kohli has played 194 ODIs and maintained an average of 55.75.

Tendulkar's 30th century came in 2001 against South Africa in Johannesburg. At the end of that year, Tendulkar had played 280 ODI matches in his career.

This means that the one in which he got to his 30th ton must have been his 274th match, almost 100 more than what Kohli took to reach the same figure.

Tendulkar was also aged around 28 at the time of getting to the milestone, the same as that of Kohli. It is also interesting to note that while India almost walked to victory during Sunday’s match against Sri Lanka, Tendulkar’s century was scored in a losing cause and it was overshadowed by Gary Kirsten’s masterful 133.

This century is also Kohli’s 19th ODI century overseas which takes him level with Sourav Ganguly for the seccond highest number of centuries scored by Indians away from home. With 29, Tendulkar leads the charts on this front too.

One may say that Kohli has never had to face the likes of Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath etc. while it is against these bowlers that Tendulkar scored all those centuries. The Indian captain has always been touted as the heir to Tendulkar as India's premium match-winner. As far as stats are concerned, he seems to be getting to Tendulkar's records at quite a pace.