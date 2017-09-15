Virat Kohli turns down multi-crore soft drink endorsement deal, here's why

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has yet again turned down a multi-crore offer to endorse a soft drink.

The reason being - he does not consume aerated drinks.

India's 28-year-old is known to lead by example and not preach something he does not himself practice. He is well aware that he is a youth icon of the country and that he is closely followed not only by the media but the millions who profess him their hero.

Earlier this year he had decided not to renew his six-year deal with PepsiCo worth multiple crores again, saying that he would only endorse products that he consumes or can relate to.

Kohli had earlier told The Hindu that he would never ask his players to do something which he cannot do first, and keeping in line with his belief, the Indian captain has now rejected a multi-crore deal offer to promote an aerated drink.

"I first convince myself I can do it and only then ask my teammates to go for it," Kohli had said.

"If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it. When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially."

"If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that," Kohli had said.

Under Kohli’s captaincy, the fitness tests for those trying to make a comeback into the side have been made stricter.