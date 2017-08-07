close
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag take to Twitter to post pictures with sisters on Rakshabandhan

It was a contrasting time for the two stars who posted pictures on the occasion of Rakhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 14:42
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag take to Twitter to post pictures with sisters on Rakshabandhan

New Delhi: As India celebrates Rakshabandhan on Monday, two star Indian cricketers took to social media to post pictures with their sisters. But it was a contrasting time for the two stars who posted pictures on the occasion of Rakhi.

There was Virat Kohli, who is currently touring Sri Lanka. He took to Twitter to post pictures of his sister, one with him and one without him. He captioned the pictures, “V A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today. #Rakhi #Rakshabandhan #Family.”

Then there was the Twitter star, ace former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who posted pictures with his sisters and captioned them, “Sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. Happy #RakshaBandhan to all.My sister's Anju ji & Manju ji & me half Ganju ji :).”

Sehwag had also posted a picture with his wife a couple of days ago where they could be seen next to the Statue of Liberty in New York in what was a travel selfie.

Kohli on the other hand is busy in what is turning out to be a superb tour of Sri Lanka where India are 2-0 up in the three-match Test series. The second Test in Colombo was wrapped up within four days on Sunday.

Virat KohliVirender SehwagRakshabandhan

