Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's beard insured? KL Rahul's 'hidden cam' reveals all

KL Rahul posted a video in which two men are seen clicking photos of Virat Kohli's beard.

Photo courtesy Twitter/@klrahul11

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is known to be obsessed with his beard - a fact that KL Rahul recently confirmed on Twitter.

The dashing cricketer from Karnataka posted a humorous tweet on Friday in which he said his captain was getting his beard insured. For proof, he even posted a video of two men clicking Kohli's beard. "Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory," the 26-year-old wrote.

 

 

Kohli is known for his fashion statement and has sported a beard for several years. Many on Twitter reacted to KL Rahul and wondered if the India captain had indeed gotten his beard insured.

Kohli is yet to react to the tweet but in all probabilities, the men in the video could be from Madame Tussauds and taking measurements for a wax replica of the cricketer which was recently unveiled in New Delhi.

What may have made many actually believe that Kohli could have actually insured his beard is that many international celebrities have insured their body parts. It is reported that former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes had insured his iconic moustache. Well-known German goalie Manuel Neuer too is believed to have insured his hands. While F1 driver Fernando Alonso, it is said, has insured his thumb, soccer strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham have had their legs insured.

Tags:
Virat KohliKL RahulMadame TussaudsMadame Tussauds Delhi

