Virender Sehwag displays his essence of flamboyance, says he tweets what he likes without caring about what people may think

Sehwag suggested that he never gets worried about what people think about what he posts on social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 18:11
PTI

New Delhi: Former India opener-turned-cricket commentator Virender Sehwag revealed that Twitter, for him, is a medium of expressing what he likes and he doesn't really care who says what.

Sehwag became one of the most followed cricketers on Twitter thanks to his never ending hilarious tweets. His impact on social media is as if he had started another innings online after calling times on his cricketing career.

In an interview with India Today, Sehwag suggested that he never gets worried about what people think about what he posts on social media. Having finished a successful career on-field, Sehwag will be seen in a new TV series 'Umeed India', in which he would be seen anchoring and interviewing Olympic athletes.

"I wanted to know how our athletes train, practice and prepare. I came to know many good and bad things. We easily say players go to Olympics for selfies. No one bothers about the hard work that goes behind," he told.

"Many stories come from the dressing room that one doesn’t speak when you are playing but can do once retired. People have told me they enjoy and are inspired. These are no great skills of mine just some commentary I used to joke about in the dressing room which people have now begun to like," he added.

Having said that, Sehwag also got his fair share of negative press and found himself at the center of many controversies for his tweets. When asked about whether he would have avoided posting any particular tweet, Viru replied saying, "there is none."

Sehwag, who recently was interviewed for the post of India's head coach alongside the eventual choice Ravi Shastri, asserted that he doesn't really care what people say about him and is never bothered about how his image is in public.

"I don't bother about image. I write things that I like. I liked the show so I did this show. I write what I like I don’t bother what people think about it," he said.

