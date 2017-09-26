Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for special gift, Twitterati goes bonkers

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday thanked his former team-mate and opening partner Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a BMW 7 series car.

Sehwag, 38, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his gratitude, and it became an instant Internet hit with thousands 'loving' the post.

Here's what Sehwag posted:

The cost of the car in India is a Rs 1.14 crore.

Tendulkar-Sehwag opening pair is still regarded as one of the best in the history of the game. In 93 ODI matches, the pair scored 3919 runs at an average of 42.13 with 12 tons.

Sehwag played 104 Tests,251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India, scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively. Regarded as one of the most destructive openers ever, Viru scored 23 Test and 15 ODI hundreds also.

Tendulkar, the owner of hundred hundreds, played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I matches, scoring 15921, 18426 and 10 runs respectively.

Years after their respective retirements, both the batting greats continue to be good friends, and this gift is a proof to that unbreakable bond.