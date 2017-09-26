close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for special gift, Twitterati goes bonkers

Years after their respective retirements, both the batting greats continue to be good friends, and this gift is a proof to that unbreakable bond.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 23:16
Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for special gift, Twitterati goes bonkers

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday thanked his former team-mate and opening partner Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a BMW 7 series car.

Sehwag, 38, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his gratitude, and it became an instant Internet hit with thousands 'loving' the post.

Here's what Sehwag posted:

The cost of the car in India is a Rs 1.14 crore.

Tendulkar-Sehwag opening pair is still regarded as one of the best in the history of the game. In 93 ODI matches, the pair scored 3919 runs at an average of 42.13 with 12 tons.

Sehwag played 104 Tests,251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India, scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively. Regarded as one of the most destructive openers ever, Viru scored 23 Test and 15 ODI hundreds also.

Tendulkar, the owner of hundred hundreds, played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I matches, scoring 15921, 18426 and 10 runs respectively.

Years after their respective retirements, both the batting greats continue to be good friends, and this gift is a proof to that unbreakable bond.

TAGS

Virender SehwagSachin tendulkarIndia cricketBMWcricket news

From Zee News

UEFA Champions League 2017-18: &#039;Money doesn`t score goals&#039;, says Arjen Robben mocks Paris Saint-Germain
Football

UEFA Champions League 2017-18: 'Money doesn`t score go...

Donald Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling during anthem
Other Sports

Donald Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling...

India U-17 football coach De Matos tags team as inexperienced
Football

India U-17 football coach De Matos tags team as inexperienc...

SA vs BAN, 1st Test: Depleted South Africa not taking Bangladesh lightly
cricket

SA vs BAN, 1st Test: Depleted South Africa not taking Bangl...

Novak Djokovic to keep Andre Agassi as head coach
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to keep Andre Agassi as head coach

Other Sports

WADA suspends French anti-doping lab for 'analytical i...

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki out at Wuhan Open; Garbine Muguruza sails through
Tennis

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki out at Wuhan Open; Garbine...

Hardik Pandya is better than me, says Kapil Dev
cricket

Hardik Pandya is better than me, says Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video