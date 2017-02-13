Virender Sehwag's reply to Kashmiri man who made fun of martyrdom of 2 Indian soldiers is a must read

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag paid rich tributes to two Indian soldiers killed in an over-night gun-battle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Sehwag took to Twitter to write, "Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti."

Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti . pic.twitter.com/CCRCEt5lON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

While most of his fans extended their tributes along with Viru, one of them tried to mock at it.

The cricketer-turned-commentator is not one to hold his words and he did exactly the same after a Kashmiri native tried to make fun of the martyrdom of two Indian soldiers.

In a tweet which he later deleted, Muhammad Umair wrote, "@adgpi @virendersehwag Two dogs in hell...Loving that..."

Fully aware of the fact that there was no point in using foul langugae for such trollers, Viru replied, "No word in dictionary to describe beings like you. Get well soon. Prayers !"

No word in dictionary to describe beings like you. Get well soon. Prayers ! https://t.co/JKGPSPY785 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

Two Indian soldiers - Bhandoriya Gopal Singh and Raghuveer Singh were killed in an over-night gun battle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.