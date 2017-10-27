VVS Laxman decodes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's 'fire and ice' relationship

New Delhi: New Delhi: New Delhi: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a bromance like no other in the Indian cricket team.

Their friendship is based on warmth yet respectful detachment, and even disagreements without barriers of hierarchy or seniority.

For instance, Dhoni had no doubt that Kohli would go on to win more matches than he did. Kohli, for his part, went on to say that had learnt a lot from his predecessor and Dhoni will always be his captain.

Despite stepping down, Dhoni still plays a supporting role from behind the stumps for Kohli.

On the other hand, Virat also has always respected and valued Dhoni's suggestions whether on or off the field.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman revealed the real reason behind the successful on-field relationship between two of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

He said that Dhoni has the advantage as being a wicketkeeper, it helps him to have the best view to set different and appropriate field placements.

"It is not only a brilliant moment of today’s game (in Pune on Wednesday) but it has been a brilliant moment from the day Virat Kohli became the captain in the ODI format. It is so good to see the rapport between Kohli and Dhoni. He has got the advantage of being a wicket-keeper, who has got the best view of the angles as far as field placements are concerned," said Laxman in the post-match show.

Laxman believes that the incorporation of Kohli's aggression and Dhoni's calmness will work wonders for the successful fortunes of the Indian team at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"Without having any ego, Kohli approaches Dhoni and that is a credit to Kohli. Dhoni has abundance knowledge and experience, above that he has got so much of respect, so Kohli depends a lot on Dhoni. This relationship will help India, going forward to 2019 World Cup. Dhoni is a mentor of the India team," VVS concluded.