WATCH: 7 runs from 1 ball! English batsman makes it possible in NatWest T20 Blast

Sommerset's Steve Davies was on 14 and immediately moved to 21 after the incident, before reaching 62 off 32 balls in a wonderful innings that helped Somerset reach 197/6.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 13:03
WATCH: 7 runs from 1 ball! English batsman makes it possible in NatWest T20 Blast
Courtesy: Twitter (@NatWestT20Blast)

New Delhi: A batsman can get a maximum of 6 runs on a ball, well, unless there has been an error from the bowling or fielding side. Such was the case in a recent NatWest T20 Blast encounter between Somerset and Kent Spitfires.

The two batsmen at the crease had taken 3 runs by running between the stumps before an overthrow, during attempted run-out by Kent wicket-keeper, resulted in the ball travelling all the way to the boundary. The total hence resulted in 7 runs being scored from 1 ball.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Somerset's Steve Davies was on 14 and immediately moved to 21 after the incident, before reaching to 62 off 32 balls in a wonderful innings that helped his side reach 197/6.

7 runs from 1 ballNatwest T20 BlastSomersetKent SpitfiresSteve Daviescricket news

