Watch: AB de Villiers destroys Bangladesh with 104-ball 176

New Delhi: South African batsman AB de Villiers destroyed Bangladesh with a 104-ball 176 knock in their second ODI match at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen, hit 15 fours and seven sixes in his devastating innings.

Put into bat, hosts Proteas got off to yet another brilliant start with openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock posting a 90-run opening stand in the 17.3 overs.

But they lost skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Then came the masterclass from the South African 'Superman'. He reached the hundred in just 68 balls.

In the process, he became the seventh batsman to score 25 or more ODI hundreds. How now also joined Shahid Afridi (351), Sanath Jayasuria (270), Chris Gayle (252) and MS Dhoni (213) in the exclusive club for 200+ six hitters. De Villiers now has 201 sixes in ODIs.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is the sixth member of the club with 200 sixes.

South Africa set Bangladesh a 354-run target and level the series. Proteas have won the first ODI by 10 wickets last Sunday.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday (October 22) at Buffalo Park, East London.