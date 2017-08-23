Watch: AB de Villiers gives emotional message on stepping down from ODI captaincy

New Delhi: South African ace AB de Villiers has decided to relinquish the captaincy of South Africa in the one-day international (ODI) format. It has come as somewhat of a surprise move but De Villiers has said that he has informed his national cricket board about the crucial decision. De Villiers posted an emotional message for his fans on Twitter which can be seen below.

In the video message for his fans, he said, "I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team. It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support."

He further said, "Following this recent break, I really do feel refreshed and revived. I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards."

He also added, "A lot has been said and written over the past 12 months, and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear. Over the past year or so, I have tried to manage many commitments. I have felt mentally and physically tired; my wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats ever since 2004 has taken its toll. Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career for as long as possible." (With ANI inputs)