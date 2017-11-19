WATCH: Amused Virat Kohli can't hide his laughter after seeing Rangana Herath survive Bhuvneshwar Kumar screamer

New Delhi: During the morning session of fourth day's play in the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka, India captain Virat Kohli seemed to have amused himself after seeing a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery forced Rangana Herath to play an evasive shot. (Day 4 Blog | Scorecard)

It happened off the fourth ball of the 55th over. Herath hit Bhuvi for a four off the second ball, then the Indian pacer responded with a cracker of a delivery with the ball climbing onto the batman. It was some escape for Herath.

Then another beauty followed up. Bhuvi pitched it up just outside off and the ball kept climbing. With no clue, Herath almost played the ball but escaped the body blow, thanks to an evasive action.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

At Day 4 lunch, Lanka have taken a 91-run lead over India's first innings total of 172 runs with tailender Herath playing a defiant knock. He was unbeaten on 43 with Lanka 263/8.