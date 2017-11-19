WATCH: Animated Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli give rousing pep talks to Team India ahead of Day 4's play in Kolkata

New Delhi: Ahead of fourth day's play in the ongoing 1st Test match against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, head coach Ravi Shastri gave Team India an animated pep talk. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video clip from the team huddle, with Shastri, along with skipper Virat Kohli talking to other members of the team.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

The huddle talk ahead of Day 4 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/BIOBzkvx83 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2017

India have fought back in the match by taking quick early wickets in the morning of the penultimate day.

Pacer Mohammed Shami removed set batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal. The Lankan batsmen were in the middle of a fine stand, having already stitched a half-century partnership for the fifth wicket.

Then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Dasun Shanaka for a duck, trapped in front, and thanks to now famous 'umpire's call'.

At the time of filing the report, Lanka were 210/7, and have taken a 38-run lead.